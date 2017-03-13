Memphis Lightning CD Release Party at...

Memphis Lightning CD Release Party at The Time Out Pub in Rockland, ME.

Memphis Lightning will be having a CD release party for their debut studio album "TROUBLE" on SweetTone Records. At The Time Out Pub in Rockland, ME for the Monday Night Blues Series presented by Paul Benjamin.

