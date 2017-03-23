Members of the Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce told...
Members of the Penobscot Bay Regional Chamber of Commerce told lawmakers March 24 a shortage of workers and the opioid crisis are the biggest challenges facing local businesses. "I think, for the most part, it's the labor pool," said Pat O'Brien, owner of Fiore in Rockland.
