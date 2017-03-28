Maine's new opiate limits could be ta...

Maine's new opiate limits could be targeted in lawsuit

Bangor Daily News

Two midcoast men who suffer from chronic pain informed state officials on Tuesday that they intend to sue over a new law that limits opiate prescriptions in an effort to stem Maine's addiction crisis if it isn't changed. The threatened lawsuit from lobster wholesaler Brian Rockett of Owls Head and roofer Eric Wass of Rockland could undo a law that their lawyer called an unreasonable violation of federal law.

