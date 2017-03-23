Maine Lighthouse Museum in Rockland to Re-Open on Thursday, ...
The museum will be open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm until Memorial Day when we revert back to our full schedule. The mission of the Maine Lighthouse Museum is to educate the public regarding the long standing traditions, heroism and progress of America's Lighthouse and Lifesaving services and the United States Coast Guard through the conservation and interpretation of the nation's most significant collection of lighthouse and lifesaving artifacts.
