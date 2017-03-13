Magjik seeks Rockland council seat
Amelia Magjik said she was inspired to run for the Rockland City Council by the turnouts for a diversity resolution at the past two council meetings. Magjik took out nomination papers Thursday, March 16 for the vacant seat that will be filled at a special election June 13. The Main Street resident is the first person to take out papers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC