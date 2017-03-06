Kerosene, vitamins and loons
The Maine State Prison has revised its discipline policy, now allowing inmates to correspond with pen pals, write under a byline, and not be punished for self-inflicted injury, according to a media release from the Department of Corrections. Celebrations galore began Feb. 25 and ran through the weekend as the town marked its 125th birthday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC