Hope I. Chase
Hope Iris Chase, 89, daughter of Harry I. and Letitia F. Shumway, was born in Boston Jan. 16, 1928, and died March 9, 2017, at Quarry Hill in Camden. She was predeceased by her husband, Curtis D. Chase Jr. and stepson Curtis H. Chase.
