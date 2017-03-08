Heaven's Blend for potluck, concert night

The Waldoboro Word of Life Church will welcome back Heaven's Blend for this month's gospel concert Saturday, March 18. The concert will start at 7 p.m., preceded by a potluck supper at 5:30 p.m. Almost 30 years ago, the Waldoboro Word of Life Church started hosting monthly gospel music concerts and suppers from September through June, to provide the area with great music that presents the Gospel of Jesus Christ combined with some wonderful fellowship. For the past few summers, outdoor gospel concerts have been held every Friday evening under a tent "at the top of the hill" on Route 1 and are scheduled to begin again in June.

