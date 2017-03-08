Heaven's Blend for potluck, concert n...

Heaven's Blend for potluck, concert night

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Capital Weekly

The Waldoboro Word of Life Church will welcome back Heaven's Blend for this month's gospel concert Saturday, March 18. The concert will start at 7 p.m., preceded by a potluck supper at 5:30 p.m. Almost 30 years ago, the Waldoboro Word of Life Church started hosting monthly gospel music concerts and suppers from September through June, to provide the area with great music that presents the Gospel of Jesus Christ combined with some wonderful fellowship. For the past few summers, outdoor gospel concerts have been held every Friday evening under a tent "at the top of the hill" on Route 1 and are scheduled to begin again in June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... Dec '16 Mark Baitbag 2
cottage (Mar '16) Mar '16 kyman 1
News 'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dr Wu 1
carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16) Jan '16 TAC 2
carl fusselman ?????? (May '15) Jan '16 TAC 3
Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08) Oct '15 Rockland home 6
Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15) Oct '15 Marilyn Miha 1
See all Rockland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockland Forum Now

Rockland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Rockland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,087 • Total comments across all topics: 279,462,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC