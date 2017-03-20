Georgia F. Randall
Georgia Farnham Emery Randall, 103, died peacefully at her home at the Deborah Lincoln House Friday, March 3, 2017, following a brief illness. Born May 21, 1913, in Sidney, she was the daughter of Horace and Sarah Farnham, and the third of five siblings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
