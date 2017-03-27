Georges River, Medomak, Five Town, Su...

Georges River, Medomak, Five Town, Superior Restoration toil in Rockland invitational

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Capital Weekly

One week after the boys tournament took center stage, it was the girls opportunity to stand in the spotlight - on the basketball court, of course - during the Rockland Community Center Invitational fifth- and sixth-grade event, sponsored by the Rockland Harbor YMCA. The tourney began on Friday, March 24 and ran through Sunday, March 26 at the Rockland Community Building on Limerock Street, a facility recently named in honor of the late Dan Flanagan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... Dec '16 Mark Baitbag 2
cottage (Mar '16) Mar '16 kyman 1
News 'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dr Wu 1
carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16) Jan '16 TAC 2
carl fusselman ?????? (May '15) Jan '16 TAC 3
Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08) Oct '15 Rockland home 6
Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15) Oct '15 Marilyn Miha 1
See all Rockland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockland Forum Now

Rockland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Rockland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,731 • Total comments across all topics: 279,882,045

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC