Four Puffin Stops For Sale
Puffin Stop, a gas station and convenience store in Livermore Falls, Maine, that has been in town for decades, closed its doors June 22, reported The Sun Journal . Alliance Energy LLC, which owns the property, will not renew the lease, assistant store manager Jenn Lemieux told the newspaper.
