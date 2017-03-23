For second time, jury unable to be pi...

For second time, jury unable to be picked for Rockland child porn trial

Read more: Herald Gazette

A jury was unable to be picked Thursday in Knox County for the trial of a former Rockland man accused of possessing child pornography in a case that dates back nearly four years. This is the second time that the jury selection process failed to get a pool large enough to pick a jury for 46-year-old Marc L. Merrill who now lives in Gorham.

