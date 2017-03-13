Expected snowstorm prompts cancellations

Expected snowstorm prompts cancellations

The area in pink is under a Winter Storm Warning from 9 a.m. March 14 to 8 a.m. March 15. With upwards of a foot of snow predicted for the Midcoast beginning Tuesday, March 14, and a Winter Storm Warning posted by the National Weather Service, some organizations and municipalities are already cancelling events.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Knox County was issued at March 13 at 8:56PM EDT

