Expected snowstorm prompts cancellations
The area in pink is under a Winter Storm Warning from 9 a.m. March 14 to 8 a.m. March 15. With upwards of a foot of snow predicted for the Midcoast beginning Tuesday, March 14, and a Winter Storm Warning posted by the National Weather Service, some organizations and municipalities are already cancelling events.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC