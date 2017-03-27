Evening with Maine Poet Laureate

Evening with Maine Poet Laureate

Poetry Month Rockland presents an evening with Maine Poet Laureate Stuart Kestenbaum Thursday, April 13, at 6:30 p.m. in the Community Room of Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St. This event, sponsored by the Friends of the Rockland Library and the library, is free and open to the public. Kestenbaum is the author of four collections of poems, "Pilgrimage, "House of Thanksgiving," "Prayers and Run-on Sentences" and "Only Now"; and a collection of essays, "The View From Here."

