Evening of bilingual poetry

National Poetry Month at the Rockland Public Library will kick off with a special evening of bilingual poetry Tuesday, April 4, at 6 p.m. at the library, 80 Union St, Both accomplished readers hold degrees in their respective languages and are active in the local Penobscot Language School. Everyone is invited to come stretch their ears and souls with poetry in these beautiful Romance languages.

