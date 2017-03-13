Early College Courses for Maine High School Students Available ...
The University of Maine System High School Aspirations Program provides eligible Maine high school juniors and seniors with an opportunity to receive "dual credit", academic credits toward a high school diploma plus an associate or baccalaureate-level college degree. The High School Aspirations Program is a great opportunity for high school students to get a first taste of college level academics and help them explore future degree options.
