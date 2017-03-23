Development Officer.
The Georges River Land Trust seeks a full-time Development Officer to be responsible for the planning and management of activities to meet established fundraising goals. We are looking for an experienced professional to create and implement effective strategies for the cultivation and solicitation of gifts and to coordinate the efforts of a committed fundraising team comprised of volunteers, staff and board members.
