Cushing man with manslaughter past, arrested for drunk driving

23 hrs ago

A Cushing man who was convicted 20 years ago of causing a crash that killed one person and critically injured another passenger was arrested Saturday, accused of drunk driving. Malcolm Bedell, 38, was stopped by Rockland police early Saturday morning, March 4 after an officer spotted a vehicle operating erratically.

