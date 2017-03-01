Current & Coming
Artists Alexis Iammarino and Sarah Chadwick-Rogers recently teamed with Oceanside High School art students to create an eye catching mural in the Rockland building. The result is the first of many art projects OHS teaching artists Lily Hyde and Jared Cowan are planning for the school.
