Court: DHHS immune from lawsuit over sale of man's house
The state is immune from liability for selling the waterfront house of a man in its care for well below value, allowing his Rockland home to fall into disrepair, selling off his personal belongings, and euthanizing his cat. The Maine Supreme Judicial Court issued its ruling Thursday, March 2 in the lawsuit brought on behalf of William Dean against the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
