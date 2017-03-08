Collage Sundays at the Farnsworth

Beginning Sunday, March 19, the Farnsworth Art Museum will present a four-week workshop on collage techniques, led by artist Margaret Rizzio. The workshop will take place Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. at the museum's Gamble Education Center, at the corner of Grace and Union streets.

