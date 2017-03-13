Cardboard box derby races to the fini...

Cardboard box derby races to the finish at Camden Snow Bowl

The end of the official ski season at the Camden Snow Bowl March 12 drew a good crowd for the 5th annual Cardboard Box Derby and then for skiing. The Snow Bowl may offer an encore weekend, weather permitting, following the major snow storm predicted for March 14 and March 15. Intrepid racers who slid down the hill in homemade creations made from cardboard, paint, tape, glue, plastic ties, rope or twine, ranged from ages six to 19, and came from Belfast, Belmont, Camden, Hope, Lincolnville, Rockland and Rockport.

