Captain accused of causing two deaths arrested again after heroin overdose
The Cushing captain accused of causing the death of two crew members when his lobster boat sank during a November 2014 storm is behind bars again after the federal government reported that he overdosed on heroin. Christopher A. Hutchinson, 28, was arrested Thursday, March 23 by the Maine Marine Patrol after U.S. District Court Judge Brock Hornby approved a day earlier the issuance of an arrest warrant for the Cushing man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC