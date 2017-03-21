Bids due in two weeks for middle school expansion
Voters approved Feb. 28 borrowing up to $23.2 million for school construction projects including the classroom addition at the middle school. The school serves students from Rockland, Thomaston, Owls Head, South Thomaston, and Cushing.
