Beebe-Center named to task force on opiates
Two Democrats, Rep. Jay McCreight, of Harpswell, and Rep. Pinny Beebe-Center, of Rockland, have been appointed to serve on the newly created Task Force to Address the Opiate Crisis in the State. The objective of the Task Force is for lawmakers and the public to report back to the Legislature any recommendations, including legislation, that would assist with addressing the opioid crisis Maine faces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC