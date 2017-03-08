Beebe-Center named to task force on o...

Beebe-Center named to task force on opiates

Two Democrats, Rep. Jay McCreight, of Harpswell, and Rep. Pinny Beebe-Center, of Rockland, have been appointed to serve on the newly created Task Force to Address the Opiate Crisis in the State. The objective of the Task Force is for lawmakers and the public to report back to the Legislature any recommendations, including legislation, that would assist with addressing the opioid crisis Maine faces.

