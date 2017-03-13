Another Heart & Soul poster op

Children in grades K-6 who may have missed out on an opportunity to participate in creating a poster about what matters most to them about Rockland will have another opportunity Saturday, March 25, from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Friends Community Room of Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St. Artist Alexis Iammarino again will assist the kids in using their imaginations and creative talents to prepare a poster that best captures their positive feelings about living in, playing in and attending school in the city of Rockland. The posters will be displayed in the windows of local businesses for residents to enjoy and to learn what touches the minds and hearts of Rockland's youth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.