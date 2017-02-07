Waldoboro man who shot officer had fi...

Waldoboro man who shot officer had filed for divorce two days earlier

The Waldoboro man who was shot and killed Jan. 22, after he fired on a police officer responding to a domestic disturbance call, had filed for divorce less than two days earlier. Jon Michael Alspaugh died of gunshot wounds to the head and torso after police responded to a residence at the end of the River Bend Road for a report of a domestic disturbance.

