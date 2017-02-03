Vintage Valentines art workshop

The Farnsworth Art Museum will present a workshop on vintage valentines Saturday, Feb. 11. Led by artist Margaret Rizzio, the workshop will run from 9 a.m. to noon at the museum's Gamble Education Center, at the corner of Grace and Union streets. In this one-day workshop, participants will learn various card-making techniques and the creative freedom the medium of collage provides.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.