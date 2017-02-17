US probe into El Faro disaster conclu...

US probe into El Faro disaster concludes public hearings

17 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

U.S. investigators stood in silence for 33 seconds on Friday as they concluded the public phase of a probe into the sinking of the El Faro cargo ship during a 2015 hurricane, recognizing each crew member aboard who died. The Coast Guard's Marine Board of Investigation, convened for the most serious accidents, heard two weeks of testimony in the last of a series of hearings on the worst disaster involving a U.S.-flagged vessel in more than three decades.

