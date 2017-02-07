Troy woman indicted for manslaughter in death of baby
A 32-year-old Troy woman was indicted Tuesday, Feb. 7, in connection with the Jan. 12 death of her 2-month-old son. Miranda Hopkins was indicted by a Knox County grand jury in Rockland for manslaughter in the death of Jaxson Hopkins.
