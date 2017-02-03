Trekkers students perform community s...

Trekkers students perform community service in honor of King

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2017, four student members of the Trekkers Community Service Corps and Alaina Ennamorati, Trekkers' senior manager of programs, participated in a community service experience organized by Anna Young, Trekkers' 2016-17 AmeriCorps VISTA. As for all national service members, Martin Luther King Jr. Day was "a day on , not a day off" for Young, but for the students and Ennamorati, serving on that day was a choice to give back to the local community on a day off from school and work.

