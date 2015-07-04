The writer in the garden

The writer in the garden

Friday Feb 10

Anne E. Perkins has been gardening since the age of 4. Currently, she grows a huge variety of vegetables, herbs, fruits and flowers at Headacre Farm in Owls Head and at her home in Thomaston. She has been selling her produce to local restaurants, including CafA© Miranda in Rockland, at the Oceanview Grange Farmer's Market in Martinsville, her CSA, and to private customers and friends since 2010.

