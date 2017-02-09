The pro's and con's of home rule

One of the concerns several Councilors have raised about the proposed food sovereignty ordinance is that the city of Rockland does not have standing to preempt state regulations around the production and sale of food, even if such transactions occur entirely within its own borders. There's a fascinating political history that underlies this claim: the principle of "home rule," which asserts that the state has the ultimate authority to determine laws and regulations within a municipality.

