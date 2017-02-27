The lengthy criminal history of Glenn Reed

The arrest last week of Glenn Reed on a charge that he sexually assaulted a woman is the latest in a 36-year long history of sex offense committed by the now 69-year-old man from Searsmont. On Monday afternoon, Feb. 27 in West Bath District Court, Judge Beth Dobson ordered Reed held without bail on a probation violation allegation connected to the alleged assault last week.

