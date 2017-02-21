Teaching tolerance saves lives
This is the final segment of a three-part series on OUT Maine: its need for expansion; and training being conducted across Maine to assist communities and schools in protecting the rights and safety of all students. youth in Maine experience some form of harassment based on their gender expression, according to statistics released by the 2015 Maine Integrated Youth Health Survey.
