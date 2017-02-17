Support voiced for Rockland area school construction bond
By the end a Thursday night hearing, even a longtime critic of government spending voiced support for a $23.2 million borrowing package to finance construction in the Rockland area school district. Fewer than 30 people turned out for the Feb. 16 public hearing held at Oceanside High School auditorium on the bond package that will go to a vote Feb. 28 at the polls throughout Regional School Unit 13. Stephen Carroll of Rockland -- who has for years voiced criticism of school, municipal and county spending -- praised the district for the plan it has developed.
