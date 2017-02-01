South Thomaston man accused of domestic violence
A 34-year-old South Thomaston man is being held on $10,000 cash bail after police said he committed a series of domestic violence offenses. Robert A. Edwards Jr., was arrested Tuesday evening, Jan. 31 on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence terrorizing, and criminal restraint.
