Rockland teen gets nine months for sex assaults
An 18-year-old Rockland man was sentenced Thursday, Feb. 23 to five years in jail with all but nine months suspended for sexual assaults against two girls. Matthew Boegel was sentenced by Justice Joyce Wheeler in Knox County Unified Court after he pleaded guilty to two counts of unlawful sexual contact and two counts of assault in connection to the offenses that occurred last summer.
