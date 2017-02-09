Rockland sees another record low crime year
Rockland Police Chief Bruce Boucher said continued outstanding work by officers is behind yet another record low crime year for the city. The preliminary crime statistics for 2016 show that the number of serious crimes dropped to 168.
