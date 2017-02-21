Rockland landfill

Rockland landfill

The City Council is expected to vote next month on an agreement with the state that would end dumping in Rockland's final quarry landfill sometime in 2019. The move would end the practice of disposing of wastes in the former limestone quarries on Old County Road that began as far back as the 1930s.

