Rockland area citizens team up to upgrade athletic fields

Doris Norton, president of Oceanside Improvement Fund, Inc., met Thursday night, Feb. 3 with the Regional School Unit 13 Board to ask its approval to raise money for the capital improvement project. The first project for the group is to renovate the Robert Morrill baseball field and the adjacent softball field on Thomaston Street that may be dedicated to longtime coach Gene Drinkwater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.