Rockland | $995,000

The historic Alan Bird cottage was built in 1926 as a rustic summer retreat for the prominent Bird family of Rockland, Maine. Perfectly restored in 2007 and situated amidst the rolling hills of the former Ruohomaa blueberry farm on Dodge's Mountain, the Bird cottage commands stunning vistas over the entire reaches of Penobscot Bay and beyond - from Blue Hill and Mount Desert Down East; to Vinalhaven and Isle au Haut to the southeast; and the off-shore islands of the Matinicus group to the southwest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Harbor Times Soup.