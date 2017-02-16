River Arts on Route 1 invites the public to the opening celebration...
River Arts on Route 1 invites the public to the opening celebration for its newest exhibition, "Faces and Figures," Friday, Feb. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. The gallery is full of life, thanks to 60 artists' interpretations of the theme. Midcoast artists juried into the show include Charles Laurier Dufour and Jean Hardy of Belfast; Petrea Noyes of Lincolnville; Leslie Woods of Montville; Jeanette Phillipps of Rockland; Deborah Jellison and Betty Schopmeyer of Searsport; Jannetta Jennings of Union; Marie Bickford of West Rockport; Roberta Goschke, Valerie Greene and Neil Shively of Waldoboro; Paula Horton of Warren; and Tania Amazeen-Jones of Washington.
