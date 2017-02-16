Church takes Ash Wednesday to the Str...

Church takes Ash Wednesday to the Streets

On Ash Wednesday, March 1, St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Rockland will be offering "Ashes to Go," a new approach to a centuries-old Christian tradition, on Main Street in Rockland between 8:30-10:00am and again from 3:00-4:30pm. St. Peter's is part of a new nationwide movement that has clergy and lay people visiting street corners, coffee shops, transit stops, and college campuses to mark the foreheads of interested passers-by with ashes and invite them to repent of past wrongdoing and seek forgiveness and renewal.

