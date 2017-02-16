On Ash Wednesday, March 1, St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Rockland will be offering "Ashes to Go," a new approach to a centuries-old Christian tradition, on Main Street in Rockland between 8:30-10:00am and again from 3:00-4:30pm. St. Peter's is part of a new nationwide movement that has clergy and lay people visiting street corners, coffee shops, transit stops, and college campuses to mark the foreheads of interested passers-by with ashes and invite them to repent of past wrongdoing and seek forgiveness and renewal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Republican Journal.