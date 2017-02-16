Church takes Ash Wednesday to the Streets
On Ash Wednesday, March 1, St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Rockland will be offering "Ashes to Go," a new approach to a centuries-old Christian tradition, on Main Street in Rockland between 8:30-10:00am and again from 3:00-4:30pm. St. Peter's is part of a new nationwide movement that has clergy and lay people visiting street corners, coffee shops, transit stops, and college campuses to mark the foreheads of interested passers-by with ashes and invite them to repent of past wrongdoing and seek forgiveness and renewal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Republican Journal.
Add your comments below
Rockland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr...
|Dec '16
|Mark Baitbag
|2
|cottage (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|kyman
|1
|'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Dr Wu
|1
|carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|2
|carl fusselman ?????? (May '15)
|Jan '16
|TAC
|3
|Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08)
|Oct '15
|Rockland home
|6
|Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Marilyn Miha
|1
Find what you want!
Search Rockland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC