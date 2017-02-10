Public hearing set for Rockland area ...

Public hearing set for Rockland area school referendum

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Capital Weekly

The formal public hearing on the $23.2 million bond referendum for the Rockland area schools is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at Oceanside High School's auditorium. The vote on the Regional School Unit 13 bond issue is set for Tuesday, Feb. 28 with polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Rockland, Thomaston, Owls Head, South Thomaston and Cushing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... Dec '16 Mark Baitbag 2
cottage (Mar '16) Mar '16 kyman 1
News 'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dr Wu 1
carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16) Jan '16 TAC 2
carl fusselman ?????? (May '15) Jan '16 TAC 3
Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08) Oct '15 Rockland home 6
Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15) Oct '15 Marilyn Miha 1
See all Rockland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Knox County was issued at February 11 at 10:04PM EST

Rockland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Rockland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,338 • Total comments across all topics: 278,781,658

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC