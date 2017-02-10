Public hearing set for Rockland area school referendum

The formal public hearing on the $23.2 million bond referendum for the Rockland area schools is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at Oceanside High School's auditorium. The vote on the Regional School Unit 13 bond issue is set for Tuesday, Feb. 28 with polls open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Rockland, Thomaston, Owls Head, South Thomaston and Cushing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.