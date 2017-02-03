Poets' Corner reading in Rockland

Poets' Corner reading in Rockland

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Herald Gazette

Everyone is invited to enjoy an afternoon of poetry with members of the Poets' Corner Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m. at Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St. The group has met at Rockport Public Library for four years to read, discuss and write poetry; and its latest chapbook will be available for purchase after the reading. Reading on Valentine's Day will be Bill Eberle, Jim Ostheimer, Trina French, Paul McFarland and Dana Wildes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... Dec '16 Mark Baitbag 2
cottage (Mar '16) Mar '16 kyman 1
News 'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dr Wu 1
carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16) Jan '16 TAC 2
carl fusselman ?????? (May '15) Jan '16 TAC 3
Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08) Oct '15 Rockland home 6
Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15) Oct '15 Marilyn Miha 1
See all Rockland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockland Forum Now

Rockland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Rockland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,919 • Total comments across all topics: 278,533,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC