Poets' Corner reading in Rockland
Everyone is invited to enjoy an afternoon of poetry with members of the Poets' Corner Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m. at Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St. The group has met at Rockport Public Library for four years to read, discuss and write poetry; and its latest chapbook will be available for purchase after the reading. Reading on Valentine's Day will be Bill Eberle, Jim Ostheimer, Trina French, Paul McFarland and Dana Wildes.
