Poets' Corner reading in Rockland

Everyone is invited to enjoy an afternoon of poetry with members of the Poets' Corner Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 2 p.m. at Rockland Public Library, 80 Union St. The group has met at Rockport Public Library for four years to read, discuss and write poetry; and its latest chapbook will be available for purchase after the reading. Reading on Valentine's Day will be Bill Eberle, Jim Ostheimer, Trina French, Paul McFarland and Dana Wildes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.