Pints With a Purpose raises $1,200 fo...

Pints With a Purpose raises $1,200 for cancer care

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Herald Gazette

Rock Harbor Pub & Brewery, 410 Main St., raised almost $1,200 for cancer treatment recently in a month-long promotion. In November, the Rockland brewpub held its annual fundraiser for Family Cancer Caregivers Appreciation Month, for which owner Dan Pease pledged to donate 25 cents from every beer sold to support cancer patients and cancer care services at Pen Bay Medical Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Public hearing tonight in South Thomaston on pr... Dec '16 Mark Baitbag 2
cottage (Mar '16) Mar '16 kyman 1
News 'American Pie' singer: 'I am not a villain' (Jan '16) Jan '16 Dr Wu 1
carl fusselman in rockland (Jan '16) Jan '16 TAC 2
carl fusselman ?????? (May '15) Jan '16 TAC 3
Rockland - Genealogy - Family History (Jul '08) Oct '15 Rockland home 6
Review: Maine Street Imprints (Oct '15) Oct '15 Marilyn Miha 1
See all Rockland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockland Forum Now

Rockland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
 

Rockland, ME

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,197 • Total comments across all topics: 279,143,934

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC