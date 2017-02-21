Pints With a Purpose raises $1,200 for cancer care

Rock Harbor Pub & Brewery, 410 Main St., raised almost $1,200 for cancer treatment recently in a month-long promotion. In November, the Rockland brewpub held its annual fundraiser for Family Cancer Caregivers Appreciation Month, for which owner Dan Pease pledged to donate 25 cents from every beer sold to support cancer patients and cancer care services at Pen Bay Medical Center.

