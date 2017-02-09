Pies on Parade raises more than $25,000 for AIO Food Pantry

Businesses involved in the 13th Annual Pies on Parade Tour gathered Wednesday, Feb. 8, to deliver a check to the AIO Food Pantry. In attendance were, from left, Cyndi Ostrowski , PJ Walter , Joan Lemole , Carney Doucette , Ted Weiss , Marty Shaw , Charlie Page , Jean Thompson , Chris Seavey , Cheryl Michaelsen , Edwin Hantz .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Herald Gazette.