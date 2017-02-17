Pen Bay Healthcare denies discriminat...

Pen Bay Healthcare denies discrimination against former worker

Pen Bay Healthcare and Kno-Wal-Lin Home Care and Hospice have denied they discriminated against a registered nurse who claimed she was fired because of her disabilities. The healthcare organizations filed their responses Friday, Feb. 17 in U.S. District Court in Portland in a discrimination lawsuit filed by Gretchen Crawford.

