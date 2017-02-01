Pedestrian hit in Rockland crosswalk

A Rockland woman was injured Thursday night, Feb. 2 when she was struck by a car while in a crosswalk. Kay Waseleski, 62, was walking west in a crosswalk on North Main Street in front of Crossroads Market when she was struck by by a 1998 Subaru Forester driven by 53-year-old Gary White of Camden, according to Rockland police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Capital Weekly.